Mike Pence to announce 2024 presidential run in Iowa as GOP field expands Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to announce his 2024 presidential run Wednesday in Iowa, in a direct pitch to the Hawkeye State's Evangelical voters. On Tuesday, Former Trump ally and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced his candidacy in New Hampshire, prompting a rebuke from GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Des Moines.