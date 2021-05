Mike Pence on Afghanistan: "We're going to stay in this fight" Vice President Mike Pence is returning Friday from an unannounced trip to Afghanistan where he met with American troops. He told them the Trump administration is committed to the war that the U.S. has fought for 16 years. Margaret Brennan sits down with Vice President Pence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan to discuss the ongoing Russia probe and President Trump's legislative agenda.