Mike Pence criticizes Trump over Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol Former President Donald Trump travels to Iowa on Monday to give a speech on his "America First" education policy. Over the weekend, former Vice President Mike Pence called out Trump, saying history will hold him "accountable for his actions" during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News political director Fin Gómez joined Nikki Battiste and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.