Mike Lupica on Super Tuesday and Trump's chances With Republicans in 12 states casting ballots on Super Tuesday, 595 delegates will be doled out between the remaining five candidates. The GOP establishment appears to be getting more nervous that Donald Trump will win the nomination. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is poised to pick up most of the 859 delegates in the Democratic primary up for grabs on Tuesday. New York Daily News syndicated columnist Mike Lupica joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the 2016 race.