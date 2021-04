Migrants flood trains in Budapest as police blockade ends There was a chaotic scene at a major train station in Hungary, a key transit point to other European nations. The continent is dealing with a flood of desperate families fleeing ISIS and war-torn countries like Syria. A heartbreaking image of a 3-year-old Syrian boy washed ashore in Turkey is also sending shockwaves around the world and illustrating the tragedy of the migrant crisis in Europe. Charlie D’Agata reports from Budapest.