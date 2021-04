Migrant family from Nicaragua speaks to CBS News about harrowing journey to U.S. border CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano from Mission, Texas, to discuss how immigration policy has changed under President Biden, and the Trump-era policies that remain in place. He also speaks with a migrant family from Nicaragua who say they struggled to provide food and water for their young child during their journey to the United States.