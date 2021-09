Camp housing mostly Haitians migrants cleared in Del Rio, Texas Southern border officials have cleared the massive migrant encampment beneath the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Nearly 15,000 people, mostly Haitians migrants, were staying there. CBS News' Natalie Brand gives an update on the situation at the border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez speaks with CBSN's Lana Zak about what's next for Haitian migrants.