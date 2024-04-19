Middle East expert on Israeli strike on Iran: "It seems this is not an escalation" U.S. officials have told CBS News that Israel attacked Iran early Friday and Iran's state-run media is reporting that three drones were shot down over the central city of Isfahan, which houses sites associated with the country's nuclear program. Israel's allies, including the U.S., have warned against any action that could further raise tensions in the region. Dan Raviv, co-author of "Spies Against Armageddon: Inside Israel's Secret Wars," joined CBS News to discuss the strike.