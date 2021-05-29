Microsoft says Russian hackers are behind latest phishing attack on U.S. government Microsoft says the same group of Russian hackers responsible for the SolarWinds hack have struck again, launching another cyberattack on several foreign and domestic agencies. According to Microsoft, the group targeted 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 organizations in an apparent phishing attack. Jamil Jaffer, senior vice president at IronNet Cybersecurity and the lead architect of the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act, joins CBSN to discuss how the group carried out this latest attack against the U.S. government.