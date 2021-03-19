Live

Microsoft introduces Office for iPad

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled Office for the iPad, a software suite that includes programs such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and works on rival Apple Inc.'s hugely popular tablet computer. CNET.com's Sumi Das reports.
