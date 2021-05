Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on creating a culture that fosters ideas Satya Nadella became the Microsoft's third CEO in 2014 after working at the company for 22 years. Since then, he has generated $250 billion in market value for Microsoft. Nadella joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone," which recounts his personal and professional journey of transforming the company.