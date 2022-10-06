Watch CBS News

Micron to build semiconductor factory in New York

Micron announced it will build a semiconductor factory in Clay, New York, as President Biden urges more U.S. manufacturing. New York Times technology and economics reporter Steve Lohr joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss.
