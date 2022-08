Mick Mulvaney on Trump voicing support for DOJ to unseal search warrant Former President Trump says he is in favor of the Department of Justice unsealing the search warrant the FBI used at his Florida home. Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is now a CBS News contributor, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano to discuss the search and how Trump supporters and Republican leaders are reacting.