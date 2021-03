Mick Jagger and Brian Grazer produce new James Brown bio-flick, "Get on Up" With nicknames like "Mr. Dynamite" and the "Godfather of Soul," it was only a matter of time before someone made a movie about musician James Brown. That time is now, and the "somebodies" are superstar movie producer Brian Grazer and rock star Mick Jagger. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sits down with the producers to find out what they wanted to accomplish with their new film, "Get on Up."