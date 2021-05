Michio Kaku on "The Future of Humanity," Mars and space exploration Colonizing Mars is just one of the topics in Michio Kaku's new book, "The Future of Humanity: Terraforming Mars, Interstellar Travel, Immortality, and Our Destiny Beyond Earth." Kaku, a CBS News science and futurist contributor who is also a physics professor at City University of New York, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss man's future in space.