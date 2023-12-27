Michigan Supreme Court says Trump can remain on primary ballot Michigan's Supreme Court says Donald Trump can remain on the primary ballot after multiple groups pushed for his removal under the 14th Amendment, which bars someone from holding office if he has "engaged in insurrection." Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled the former president cannot appear on their state's primary ballot due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a decision Trump's legal team says it will appeal. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more.