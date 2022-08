GOP Rep. Peter Meijer loses primary to Trump-backed opponent John Gibbs Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan has become the second Republican who had voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump to lose a re-election bid. Meijer was narrowly defeated by Trump-backed opponent John Gibbs in Tuesday's Republican primary. CBS News' Robert Costa spoke with Jonathan Oosting, state government and politics reporter for Bridge Michigan, on why Republican voters rejected Meijer.