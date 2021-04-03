Live

Michigan mom gets second chance at prom

For most of the seniors at Waterford Kettering High School, prom is optional, but not for Danotiss Smith. After his mother missed her opportunity to go, he decided they would go together. Steve Hartman reports on one mom’s second chance.
