Michigan governor's emails add to Flint water outrage Gov. Rick Snyder is under fire over newly released e-mails about the lead water crisis in Flint. Under pressure, Snyder's office voluntarily made public hundreds of pages of documents Wednesday. In one e-mail, his chief of staff writes of the toxic water: "I can't figure out why the state is responsible." In an interview with Scott Pelley, Snyder couldn’t recount the current lead levels in the contaminated water. Tests have shown dozens of children with elevated lead levels. Adriana Diaz reports.