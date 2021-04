Michigan governor apologizes amid fury over Flint water crisis Gov. Rick Snyder vows to do whatever it takes to fix Flint’s water emergency. He apologized Tuesday for the government response in his State of the State address. He also said he would release his 2014 and 2015 emails showing when he knew about the lead contamination. Hundreds of protestors outside the statehouse called on Snyder to resign. Adriana Diaz reports.