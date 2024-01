Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Do not assume "about what the next election is going to bring" Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who won reelection by 10 points in 2022, tells "Face the Nation" that her party should focus on what they did in Michigan, a purple state that is now completely Democratic-controlled. "You cannot make any assumptions about what the next election is going to bring, based on the last one in a state like this," she said.