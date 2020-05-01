Michigan expands coronavirus testing but grapples with PPE shortages Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's emergency order after its Republican legislature declined to do so. While the state has worked to ramp up testing, parts are still plagued by critical shortages in staffing and PPE, and some say the efforts to expand COVID-19 tests came too late. Adriana Diaz speaks to one woman who says her hospital worker mother died after being denied a test at the same hospital multiple times for our series, "State of Testing."