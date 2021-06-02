Michigan election officials denounce third-party audits of 2020 election results Activists in several counties in Michigan are calling for a third-party audit of the state's Dominion voting machines. It's an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, similar to the Maricopa County audit in Arizona. But experts warn that these outside audits are illegal. Lauren Gibbons, a political reporter for MLive.com, joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what's happening in the Great Lakes State.