Live

Watch CBSN Live

Michigan election officials denounce third-party audits of 2020 election results

Activists in several counties in Michigan are calling for a third-party audit of the state's Dominion voting machines. It's an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, similar to the Maricopa County audit in Arizona. But experts warn that these outside audits are illegal. Lauren Gibbons, a political reporter for MLive.com, joined "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what's happening in the Great Lakes State.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.