Michigan and Georgia Secretaries of State on "The Takeout" - 12/2/2022 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger join Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the 2020 and 2022 elections. Raffensperger says "serious times require serious candidates." Benson says she still faces threats over the 2020 election.