Live

Watch CBSN Live

Michelle Obama: I went to bed on election night

In an interview with Time Magazine, First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about Donald Trump's victory, which she spent days on the trail campaigning against. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the details about what the first lady did on election night.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.