Michelle Obama hits the road with Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton spoke in North Carolina Thursday with her campaign's "not-so-secret weapon," Michelle Obama. CBSN political contributors Leslie Sanchez and Lynda Tran broke down the speech's possible impact on the 2016 presidential race.
