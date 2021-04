Michelle Obama discusses race and labels with Oprah Oprah Winfrey interviewed Michelle Obama at the White House, Obama's last as first lady. Among other topics, Obama said that skin color "least defines us as people." See more from Winfrey's interview with the first lady on Monday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m., 7 p.m. Central, on CBS, and again on OWN on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m., 8 p.m. Central.