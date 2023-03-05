Watch CBS News

Michelle Miller on a search for "Belonging"

The co-host of "CBS Saturday Morning," and author of the memoir "Belonging: A Daughter's Search for Identity Through Love and Loss," talks about her family story, her biracial background, and her struggle to find acceptance.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.