Michael Weatherly on last "NCIS" episode Michael Weatherly has been playing special agent Tony DiNozzo on "NCIS" ever since the No.1 drama in the world premiered 13 seasons ago in 2003. But more than 300 episodes later, Weatherly will appear for one last time in Tuesday's season finale. Weatherly joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he has come "full circle" and next steps in his career.