Michael Smerconish on his new book, "Talk," and polarized politics Michael Smerconish hosts a daily program on SiriusXM Radio and a weekly show on CNN. Smerconish talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about his new novel, "Talk" - the story of an influential conservative radio personality, against the backdrop of a presidential race. The novel is distributed by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.