Michael Oher, former NFL star known for "The Blind Side," claims Tuohy family never adopted him Michael Oher, a former NFL player immortalized in the Oscar-winning film "The Blind Side," is alleging a key part of his life story was a lie. Oher was taken in by a well-off White family in Mississippi while in high school. On Monday, he filed a 14-page petition alleging the Tuohy family never adopted him and instead tricked him into agreeing to a conservatorship.