Michael Morell says President Biden needs to issue a "full-throated apology" Former CIA deputy director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell tells "Face the Nation" that President Biden needs to issue a "full-throated apology" in his handling of classified documents as outlined in special counsel Robert Hur's report. Plus, former top counterterrorism official at the Department of Homeland Security and CBS News contributor Samantha Vinograd says it is Mr. Biden's "responsibility to ensure that this does not happen again."