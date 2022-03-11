Michael Flynn refuses to answer questions from January 6 committee Michael Flynn, former President Trump's first national security adviser, has refused to answer questions from the January 6 House select committee, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. Committee members believe Flynn has information about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Flynn isn't the only witness called by the committee to keep quiet. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains the latest on the committee's investigation as well as what is causing delays in trials for the hundreds of people charged in the attack on the Capitol.