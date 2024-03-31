Watch CBS News

Michael Douglas on "Franklin," and playing a founding father

He was the son of actors, but Michael Douglas says he was reluctant to follow in the deep footsteps of his father, Kirk Douglas. But as an Oscar-winning producer and performer, Michael has earned his own legendary status. He now stars as the revolutionary figure Benjamin Franklin in the Apple TV+ series "Franklin." He tells correspondent Mo Rocca that the show's story, about the founding father's efforts to save a burgeoning democracy, is timely given today's dangerous political climate.
