Michael Collins remembers Neil Armstrong's skill

At a NASA event honoring Neil Armstrong Monday, Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins talks about how good of an astronaut and pilot Neil Armstrong was. Collins and others were celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon.
