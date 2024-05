Michael Cohen wraps testimony in Trump "hush money" trial The prosecution has rested its case after Michael Cohen wrapped up testimony in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial. Trump's defense team then began calling their witnesses, including Robert Costello, an attorney who met with Cohen in 2018 about possibly representing him. CBS News campaign reporter and attorney Katrina Kaufman has more on the tense exchange over decorum that led the judge to clear the courtroom temporarily.