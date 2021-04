Michael Caine and Rachel Weisz on "Youth," life lessons The new movie "Youth" explores life, love and memory for two friends, played by Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel. After long, successful careers, they try to navigate old age. The film also stars Jane Fonda and Rachel Weisz. Michelle Millers spoke to Oscar winners Caine and Weisz at Florence Gould Hall in New York City on what they've learned over the span of their careers.