Michael Brown memorial tree vandalized

Less than 24 hours after its dedication, a memorial tree dedicated to Michael Brown, the 18-year-old black man killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri that sparked national protests, was cut in half. Police are now looking for suspects.
