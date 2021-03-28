Live

Watch CBSN Live

Miami's Cubans react to new U.S. policy with Cuba

Reaction was swift and strong on the streets of Little Havana in Miami in response to President Obama's change in policy toward Cuba. Vicente Arenas reports on the impact the move is having for Miami's Cuban population.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.