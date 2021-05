Miami's cocaine scene in the 1970s & 80s "Scarface" is a cult classic flim that epitomized the Miami cocaine scene in the 1970s and '80s. But what inspired the movie? A new book called "Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami" focuses on the Mutiny Hotel, a drug-fueled playground where dealers, cops, models, celebrities, pro athletes and politicians converged. Author Roben Farzad talks to CBSN about his book.