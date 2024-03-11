Watch CBS News

Miami starts spring break crackdown

Miami Beach has begun its breakup with spring break with city officials enforcing new public safety measures including safety patrols, DUI checks and curfews. Beaches are also closing overnight. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides has more.
