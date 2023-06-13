Watch CBS News

Miami police prepare for protesters outside courthouse where Trump faces criminal charges

Miami police are preparing for the possibility of thousands of protestors outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is facing federal criminal charges Tuesday for his alleged mishandling of classified material. Multiple law enforcement officials told CBS News no credible, specific threats have been identified but that rhetoric online has increased significantly. Scott MacFarlane reports from Miami.
