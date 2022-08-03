Watch CBS News

Miami Dolphins owner punished for trying to recruit player and coach who were under contract

After a six-month investigation, the owner of the Miami Dolphins has been suspended and fined for tampering. The NFL probe found a team official tried to recruit Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton while they were under contract. "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson spoke with David Begnaud about the Dolphins owner's punishment and the suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
