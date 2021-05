Mexico has an earthquake warning system, what about the U.S.? Tuesday's deadly earthquake in Mexico killed at least 295 people, but the death toll could have been higher without the country's warning system. While other nations have implemented similar systems, so far the U.S. has not - at least not fully. Atlantic senior editor Derek Thompson joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how the early warnings work and why the U.S. has yet to adopt the technology.