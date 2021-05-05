Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mexico City jolted by major earthquake

The U.S. Geological Survey says that Mexico was slammed by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake. It happened south of Mexico City. The quake comes on the anniversary of a devastating temblor in 1985. Reena Ninan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.