Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mexican protests continue as students go missing

Protestors clashed with police again in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, where 43 students disappeared six weeks ago. Many fear the students have been murdered, and their bodies have not been found. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.