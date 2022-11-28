Mexican authorities seek to extradite suspect in American woman's death CBS News' Lilia Luciano joined Vladimir Duthiers and Errol Barnett with an update on the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina woman who was found dead last month while vacationing in Mexico with friends. George Piro, a former assistant director of the FBI's International Operations Division, also joined CBS News with more on the extradition process of a potential suspect and how the FBI is involved in this case.