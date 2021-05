#MeToo: Industry leaders on sexual harassment and solutions The #MeToo campaign is giving a voice to many women who say they have experienced sexual harassment and abuse. Alex Wagner sat down with Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman, film producer and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal, Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck and former U.S. rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard, who say they are speaking out to help others.