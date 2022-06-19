Watch CBS News

Mester says she is "not predicting a recession"

Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, says she is not predicting a recession — but the risks are going up and it will take "a couple of years" for inflation to come back to 2%.
