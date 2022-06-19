CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
CBS Store
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
A family journey to the origin of Juneteenth
CDC and FDA clear the way for COVID vaccines for kids under 5
SpaceX pulls off three launches in 36 hours
2 bodies recovered, 10 people injured in Florida boat collision
After days without drinkable water, Texas city residents can again turn on the tap
Parts of Yellowstone National Park to reopen after historic flooding
Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize
4 federal inmates escape from minimum security Virginia prison
Biden takes spill while getting off bike
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Mester says she is "not predicting a recession"
Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, says she is not predicting a recession — but the risks are going up and it will take "a couple of years" for inflation to come back to 2%.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On