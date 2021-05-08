Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks on the relevance of "The Post" today Combined, award-winning actors Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks have appeared in more than 100 films. But "The Post" marks the first time they are on screen together. In the movie, Streep plays Katharine Graham, the publisher of the Washington Post, and Hanks portrays legendary editor Ben Bradlee. The plot centers on the paper's famous and difficult decision to publish top secret government information from the Pentagon Papers in 1971. Streep and Hanks join "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the film resonates today.